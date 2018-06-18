Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Spotted on Picnic Together

Chris Pratt may be dating again.
The 38-year-old actor, who announced his split from wife Anna Faris last August and filed for divorce in December, was spotted on a picnic outing in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday with Katherine Schwarzenegger. The Daily Mail published the photos on Monday.
Schwarzenegger, the 28-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, kept it casual in a black hoodie and pants paired with a white T-shirt and sneakers. Meanwhile, Pratt sported jeans, a blue shirt and a green jacket. After grabbing some gas, the pair spent Father's Day on Adirondack chairs at the park, laughing and eating.
Pratt is dad to 5-year-old Jack, whom he shares with Faris, 41. At the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday, Pratt told ET what he planned to do on Father's Day.
"Church and I’m gonna lay low and swim in the pool," Pratt exclusively told ET's Carly Steel. "That’s what we’re going to do."
Back in April, Pratt told Entertainment Weekly that "divorce sucks."
"But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much," Pratt said. "We're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."
Faris concurred with Pratt's sentiment just a day later.
"We have a great friendship. We really do. And we always have," Faris said during a radio interview on SiriusXM Hits 1. "And yeah, it’s always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there’s a lot of love."
In March, a source exclusively told ET that the two still have a "nice friendship."
"They both went on school tours as a family and you'd never know that Anna and Chris were not together. They seemed like a happy couple and a happy family with Jack," the source said of the former couple touring potential schools for Jack. "They still laugh and joke together and have seemed to have found a nice friendship as they co-parent. They are really committed to making this split as easy on Jack as they can, helping him adjust to a big kid school is part of that."
