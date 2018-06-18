Listen: Children cry for their parents after being separated at the border

Last week, several Central American children were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border. In newly-released audio, listeners can hear what it sounded like.
ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative news organization, posted the recording online Monday afternoon. The organization said the audio was recorded inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility one day last week.
Throughout the eight-minute recording, 10 children sob and continuously call out for "mami" and "papa." A 6-year-old girl asks one of the border patrol agents to call her aunt. "Are you going to call my aunt so she can come pick me up?" she says.
The girl then recites her aunt's phone number. ProPublica said it spoke with the girl's aunt, who said she was able to talk to the child.
"Imagine getting a call from your 6-year-old niece," said the aunt, according to ProPublica. "She’s crying and begging me to go get her. She says, ‘I promise I’ll behave, but please get me out of here. I’m all alone.'"
At one point in the recording, as children continue to cry, a border patrol agent comments in Spanish, "We have an orchestra here. What we're missing is a conductor."
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said she hadn't heard the audio during a press conference Monday afternoon.
But she said children who have been separated from their families are not being treated inhumanely.
Nearly 2,000 minors have been separated from their families in the past six weeks, since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a zero tolerance policy where everyone caught crossing the border illegally will be prosecuted. Children can't go to jail with their parents, so they are separated.
It's unclear where the recording was taken. ProPublica also didn't specify who made the recording, but said "the person who made the recording asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation." The person then gave the audio to a civil rights attorney, who gave the audio to ProPublica.
Contributing: Associated Press
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic elected officials toured a San Diego-area immigration-detention facility housing migrant children Monday, as the rhetoric over the policy of separating children from parents crossing the border illegally continued to escalate.
Have you ever had one of those days at work, when you just feel like you're flying high? In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's at SeaWorld San Diego to meet the man who lights up the night in the theme park's Cirque Electrique.
There is a new kid in town. Millie the goat arrived at the Helen Woodward Woodward Animal Center on Monday.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom Saturday night and San Diego Police suspect foul play. The victim has been identified as 21 year-old Jossie Marilyn Ruiz Lopez, of San Diego. Her death is believed to be a homicide.
An immigrant who once bundled ink-fresh newspapers at a newspaper printing press took control of the San Diego Union-Tribune Sunday, and promised in a letter to readers to fight fake news as if it were cancer.
Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.
With the first day of summer just a couple of days away, it's time to start thinking about what you'll pack in your beach bag and what you'll hang in your closet.
Growing up in Anaheim, Joanna Czikalla, draws on her childhood to create beautiful works of art at Creme and Sugar. She first opened her shop in Anaheim and has since expanded her businesses, including her newest location in Del Mar.
This weekend some lucky Marines and their families were treated to a special screening of "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" at MCAS Miramar. Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro were at the screening and so was Kelli Gillespie who talked to News 8 about the film and the actors' visit.