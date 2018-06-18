Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

(NEWS 8/KVUE) — Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Florida's Broward County, the Broward Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot by a gunman who ran up to his vehicle as he left a South Florida motorcycle shop, according to TMZ, who first reported his death.

A tweet from the sheriff's office said that dispatch received a call at 3:57 p.m. of a shooting in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and a male victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Authorities later confirmed the victim's identity to be XXXTentacion.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and investigators haven't named any suspects, according to the Associated Press

According to Billboard, XXXTentacion recently earned his first No. 1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart with "?", which debuted atop the list dated March 31.

In June of 2017, XXXTentacion was knocked unconscious during a performance at the Observatory North Park in San Diego leading to a brawl in which a concertgoer was stabbed. 

He was arrested in December 2017 on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and later released on house arrest. TMZ reported that a judge recently granted his request to be let off house arrest so he could tour.

Last month Spotify backpedaled on a planned anti-hate policy to remove XXXTentacion's music from its playlists, along with R. Kelly. 

Reaction from artists like Kanye West and Tyga were posted online following the announcement of the XXXTentacion's  death.

