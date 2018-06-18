Time to celebrate summer, San Diego style!

An immigrant who once bundled ink-fresh newspapers at a newspaper printing press took control of the San Diego Union-Tribune Sunday, and promised in a letter to readers to fight fake news as if it were cancer.
Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic elected officials toured a San Diego-area immigration-detention facility housing migrant children Monday, as the rhetoric over the policy of separating children from parents crossing the border illegally continued to escalate.
With the first day of summer just a couple of days away, it's time to start thinking about what you'll pack in your beach bag and what you'll hang in your closet.
Growing up in Anaheim, Joanna Czikalla, draws on her childhood to create beautiful works of art at Creme and Sugar. She first opened her shop in Anaheim and has since expanded her businesses, including her newest location in Del Mar.
This weekend some lucky Marines and their families were treated to a special screening of "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" at MCAS Miramar. Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro were at the screening and so was Kelli Gillespie who talked to News 8 about the film and the actors' visit.
Calling all young fairies! Grab your wings and come celebrate summer at San Diego Botanic Garden on Saturday June 23rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A report of gunshots at a City Heights park prompted 30-minute lockdowns at two nearby schools Monday while officers searched in vain for the shooter or shooters, authorities reported. The shots fired at Teralta Park off Central and Orange Avenues were reported shortly before noon, according to San Diego police.
