Time to celebrate summer, San Diego style!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - With the first day of summer just a couple of days away, it's time to start thinking about what you'll pack in your beach bag and what you'll hang in your closet.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs heads to the beach to showcase local brands and a local surf camp. Surf Diva kicked off their first camp of the summer live on our air this morning, while Life's Rad and Crabchute bags showed off summer looks.

Life's Rad pulls from local artists to create designs for their lines, while CrapChute presented colorful summer totes that can hold up to 100 pounds.