Winning big in Funner: Harrah’s Resort SoCal gives away $150K with All-in 4 Change

The content of this article is sponsored by Harrah’s Resort SoCal. To find out more, please visit the Harrah’s Resort SoCal website.

As the number one resort in Funner, CA, Harrah’s Resort SoCal is as much about good times as it is about giving back. In March of 2018 the fourth annual All-in 4 Change community grant campaign kicked off in a huge way.

What started in 2015 as a unique, fun and creative way to recognize valuable charitable organizations in San Diego, Riverside and Orange Counties, has grown into a mainstay for recognizing good works in these areas.

“In just four years, Harrah’s Resort SoCal has recognized 36 charitable organizations and awarded $442,000 through the All-in 4 Change Grant Program,” said Harrah’s Resort SoCal Corporate Citizenship and Communications Manager, and mastermind behind All-in 4 Change, Sheryl Sebastian. “What started as an opportunity to get the community involved in helping causes they care about has now grown into one of our most valued community support programs.”

The two-phase “America’s Got Talent” style competition invites charities to apply for a chance to “win” a cash donation. After a strict evaluation process, the chosen charities are put to an online public vote as well as reviewed and given a score by a Harrah’s Resort SoCal selection committee.

This year marked the highest numbers across the board. By the end of March, 132 charitable organizations had been nominated for All-in 4 Change, with 25 going on to the public voting phase. By April 24, 2018 votes were cast and tallied.

By May 2 the top 15 organizations were notified of their winning accomplishment. This year’s winners include:

1st Place: Michelle’s Place, $55,000

2nd Place: The San Diego River Park Foundation, $25,000

3rd Place: San Diego Oasis, $15,000



Fourth and Fifth Place grants were awarded, along with 10 Honorable Mention cash prizes. From helping veterans and their families, to offering seniors opportunities for growth, to supporting women and families suffering from breast cancer, Harrah’s Resort SoCal is thrilled to support these worthy causes that are doing so much to help our community.



All of these charities received their grants on June 7, 2018 at Harrah’s Resort SoCal. Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah’s Resort SoCal Darrell Pilant acknowledged all the hard work of each of these organizations by saying: “For all the time and energy you put in to make this a great place to live and work, we thank you.”



For a complete list of all 2018 winners and more information on All-in 4 Change please visit: www.HarrahsSoCal.com/All-in-4-Change.