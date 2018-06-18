Way To Go Kid! Millie the goat arrives in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There is a new kid in town. Millie the goat arrived at the Helen Woodward Animal Center on Monday.

The tiny goat was turned into a Las Vegas animal shelter near death when she was only a few days old. Her birth mother was not producing milk and so, Millie was switched to another goat. That goat would not let Millie eat and by the fourth day, she was near death when she was taken to Las Vegas Animal Control suffering from serious infections.

Goats are born without an immune system, but soon Millie began to recover.

After a meeting last week at a seminar in Nevada with Helen Woodward CEO Mike Arm, Millie had a new home.

