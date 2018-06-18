Chadwick Boseman Gives &#039;Best Hero&#039; Award to Real-Life - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chadwick Boseman Gives 'Best Hero' Award to Real-Life Hero James Shaw Jr. at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Updated: Jun 18, 2018 6:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.