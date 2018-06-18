Former 'Bachelor' Bob Guiney and Wife Jessica Canyon Expecting First Child

Bob Guiney is going to be a dad!

The former Bachelor is expecting his first child with wife Jessica Canyon, he announced on Instagram on Monday, alongside a sweet collage of photos from the couple's gender reveal. Guiney and Canyon -- and their dog -- pose in matching blue looks in the snaps, one of which shows off a cake reading "Baby boy."

"It’s official!!! @jescanyon and I are SO excited to announce to our friends and family that were expecting!! #phoebethewonderdog is all fired up!! #thankful #happy #family," Guiney captioned the post, as Canyon shared her own slideshow.

"Yep. We’re goin for it! ??," she wrote. "#itsaboy #baby #genderreveal #sohappy #ourlittlefamily #boymom #cantwait ?? @amandavalentinephotography ?? @thesweetsideseattle."

This will be the first child for Guiney, 47, who married Canyon in November 2016 in his third marriage. He was previously married to Jessica Lantz in 1999, and to All My Children actress Rebecca Budig from 2004 to 2010.

Guiney rose to fame after appearing on Trista Sutter's season of The Bachelorette in 2003, and was cast as the fourth Bachelor. He chose Estella Gardinier in his finale, but the two broke up shortly after the show aired.

It's been an exciting week for Bachelor Nation, as Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon revealed their engagement. Watch below.

