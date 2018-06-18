Who should foot the $132,000 bill after boy breaks statue?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A couple in Kansas may be stuck with a big bill after their young son toppled an expensive statue. Video shows two young boys running around the statue until one stops to look at the piece.

Next in the video, you can see as the 5-year-old boy steps up to hug an Aphrodite statue on display at a community center in Overland Park, Kansas; but then, the piece of art starts to teeter - and though the boy attempts to hold it up for few seconds - the statue comes crashing down to the floor taking the boy with it.

A few days later the boy's parents received a hefty bill. The boy's mom Sarah Goodman said she thought it may be $800 or something along those lines, but it was for $132,000.

If the statue was so valuable, the boy's parents wonder, why it was so accessible? And they are also questioning the safety of the display.

"It's in the main walkway not a separate room, not plexi glass, not protected, not held down," said Goodman.

News 8 showed the video to parents at the New Children's Museum in Downtown San Diego.

Some moms, who are also teachers, said their first thought was wondering if the boy was hurt.

"I was scared for his safety," said parent Kelli Dow. "And why don't they have that roped up or bolted in?"

Because of the community center's lack of precautions, they don't believe the boy's parents should be held financially responsible.

"And the bill? I could not imagine," said Dow. "That's like your college tuition for your son's future."

At the New Children's Museum, contemporary artists are commissioned to build pieces, meant to be explored by children with safety as a top priority.

"We do a lot of prototyping," said the museum's Kerri Fox. "We work with the artists, they know children are going to be touching and playing on it, so we prototype it, test it, and make sure it's safe for kids."

"They have it all," said Dow. "Nice and safe - and no bill. Just the entrance fee. It's worth it, I'd much rather pay that."

The boy in Kansas was no injured in the incident. His parents say their children are well supervised but that everyone get distracted.

The couple said they've contacted their homeowner's insurance company for assistance but say they don’t how they will deal with the bill if the city goes after them with lawyers.

