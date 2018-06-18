'Love, Simon' Wins Best Kiss at MTV Movie & TV Awards, Keiynan Lonsdale Gives Heartfelt Speech

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards celebrated the best in cinema and television on Monday, but some special attention was given to one of the year's most talked-about shows -- which isn't even on TV anymore!
Lena Waithe is getting some special recognition for her role as a groundbreaking creator in show business.
It’s been a rocky past year for Ariana Grande, but with the songstress now celebrating her new music and recent engagement to Pete Davidson, her older brother, Frankie, couldn’t be more thrilled about all the family joy.