4 ways you can help children separated from their families at the border

Young children cry in an audio recording after being separated from their parents. Hundreds of unaccompanied minors peer out of metal cages inside an old warehouse. These are just a few of the viral moments adding to the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump administration's new "zero-tolerance" policy.
But you can help. Here are just a few actions you can take to support organizations working with children and protest the policy:
There are many different organizations working to support unaccompanied children who have crossed the border. Here are a few that are accepting donations:
ActBlue: ActBlue will divide donated funds between 10 different organizations working to protect children separated from their families. Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shared a link to the fundraiser on Monday. She later tweeted that in just a few hours, donors contributed nearly $150,000. Click here to donate.
KIND (Kids in Need of Defense): KIND works to represent unaccompanied immigrant and refugee children in court. Late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel shared a link to the organization's website last week. Click here to donate.
RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services): This Texas nonprofit provides free legal services to immigrants and refugees. It is raising funds to pay bond to get parents out of detention and reunite with their children while awaiting court proceedings. It is also working to ensure legal representation for every child in Texas immigration courts. A fundraiser by a California couple for the organization has already raised more than $2.7 million.
Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project: The Florence Project provides free legal and social services to keep families together. The organization's staff has already seen more than 200 cases of family separation this year. This is where you can donate.
ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union): The ACLU is currently accepting donations to help defend asylum-seeking parents who were separated from their children. The organization has already raised more than $1 million, thanks to a $288,000 donation from model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend. The couple encouraged their followers to donate last week. Click here to support the ACLU.
You can call your representatives and tell them to end the separation of families at the border by finding their office numbers online or calling the Congressional switchboard at (202) 224-3121.
1) Call your reps at (202) 224-3121- tell them to END the separation of families at the border (ask your Senators to pass the Keep Families Together Act and your House Rep to pass the HELP Separated Children Act).— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 14, 2018
Urge them to support bills, like the HELP Separated Children Act and the Keep Families Together Act, that could stop separation.
Do you speak Spanish and have paralegal or legal assistance experience? The Texas Civil Rights Project is looking for volunteers to help in Brownsville, Laredo, El Paso, Alpine and McAllen, Texas. Volunteers would lead intake efforts and help interview families. Here's the volunteer form.
The coalition Families Belong Together organize protests throughout the United States to call for an end of separation of children from parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. The group announced Monday that a national protest will take place on June 30 at the White House and other U.S. cities.
People interested in hosting an event in their community can sign up here.
Tony-award winning actor Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted his support for Families Belong Together in a tweet last week.
June 14, 2018
RAICES provides an online toolkit with steps on how to organize an event in your community. Learn how you can organize a protest or attend local events by accessing the toolkit here.
There is a new kid in town. Millie the goat arrived at the Helen Woodward Woodward Animal Center on Monday.
Imagine riding a bike across the country. Now, imagine riding a bike across the US blind. A group of cyclists left Oceanside on Saturday and will be riding their way on bike to Maryland.
Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic elected officials toured a San Diego-area immigration-detention facility housing migrant children Monday, as the rhetoric over the policy of separating children from parents crossing the border illegally continued to escalate.
Have you ever had one of those days at work, when you just feel like you're flying high? In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's at SeaWorld San Diego to meet the man who lights up the night in the theme park's Cirque Electrique.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom Saturday night and San Diego Police suspect foul play. The victim has been identified as 21 year-old Jossie Marilyn Ruiz Lopez, of San Diego. Her death is believed to be a homicide.
An immigrant who once bundled ink-fresh newspapers at a newspaper printing press took control of the San Diego Union-Tribune Sunday, and promised in a letter to readers to fight fake news as if it were cancer.
With the first day of summer just a couple of days away, it's time to start thinking about what you'll pack in your beach bag and what you'll hang in your closet.
Growing up in Anaheim, Joanna Czikalla, draws on her childhood to create beautiful works of art at Creme and Sugar. She first opened her shop in Anaheim and has since expanded her businesses, including her newest location in Del Mar.