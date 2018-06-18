Frankie Grande 'So Happy' for Sister Ariana Grande After Pete Davidson Engagement

It’s been a rocky past year for Ariana Grande, but with the songstress now celebrating her new music and recent engagement to Pete Davidson, her older brother, Frankie, couldn’t be more thrilled about all the family joy.

“Oh, my God, I'm so happy for my sister, for my whole family,” Grande said when ET asked him about the family’s “big news” at Broadway Sings for Pride’s Revolution Annual Charity Concert in New York City on Monday. “It's a big year for her.”

“Sweetener's coming -- very, very excited,” Grande added about his sister’s upcoming record, before plugging her next single, which is out on June 20. “’The Light Is Coming’ is out in, like, minutes, which I'm unbelievably excited about, and just as a family, we're in a really good place. It's a time to celebrate. It's joy, it's happiness -- it's the Grandes’ year. Look out for us ‘cause we'll be everywhere!”

Asked about the song on Sweetener dedicated to Davidson, the RuPaul’s Drag Race star gushed about the whole record.

“There's an interlude called 'Pete' on the album,” he said. “Yes, I've heard the whole thing. It's truly remarkable -- it's a remarkable piece of work.”

While his 24-year-old sister prepares for her wedding, Grande is also celebrating a personal milestone -- one year of sobriety. The 35-year-old star said he was happy to be at the event helping a cause that aims to help end bullying, because it’s the “stem” of problems like alcohol abuse.

“A lot of drug abuse and alcohol abuse stems from being bullied when you were a kid -- let’s stop that earlier, you know what I'm saying?” he said. “I just celebrated my one year of sobriety and it’s been such a beautiful journey, and I just wish I had more people looking out for me way early on in that kind of way.”

“The support has been incredible,” Grande added about his sobriety. “I was very silent for a long time. I was afraid to ask for help, I was afraid to be vulnerable and I was afraid to show people that I was broken. So I just created this facade of ‘Everything is great and shiny and beautiful and glittery,’ but now it actually is shiny and beautiful and glittery, but on the inside. I asked for help, I got help and I'm here today because of it. It's amazing.”

