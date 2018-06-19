Police: Armed civilian who shot, killed gunman at Washington state Walmart was a pastor

An armed civilian is credited with saving several lives when he stopped a man firing shots at a Walmart in Washington Sunday.
The Tumwater Police Department identified the deceased gunman Monday as Tim O. Day, 44, of McCleary, Wash. He shot two people and tried carjacking six people. Day also fired shots inside the Walmart, but did not hit anyone inside the store.
A man who would rather not be identified stopped the crime spree when he shot and killed Day. Police say the 47-year-old man is from Oakville, Washington. He is a pastor, volunteer firefighter, and medic.
One of the people Day shot remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The other, 16-year-old Danner Barton, got shot in the hand by Day after Barton refused to stop his car.
"I ducked my head and I gunned it,' said Barton, who said Day fired a shot through Barton's windshield.
More: Mom of school shooting hero says she 'would hug' the shooter's parents
More: What the Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. plans to do with $229K GoFundMe donations
The bullet lodged in Barton's steering wheel and hit his hand.
"My thumb hurts really bad, actually,' said Barton, who was grateful someone stopped Day.
"Without him how many lives could (Day) have taken?" asked Barton, "So super-thankful for that hero."
The incident started around 5 p.m. when police were called to a report of a possible carjacking near a gas station. Day approached a family and tried to take their car but was unsuccessful. He fled the scene, driving the wrong way down the highway and entered the city of Tumwater where he crashed his vehicle.
He left his car and attempted to carjack at least two other vehicles, fired shots and demanded the owners abandon their cars. The suspect successfully carjacked a third vehicle that he drove to Walmart, according to police.
More: Oklahoma restaurant shooter had license as armed guard; attack stopped by 2 armed men
Dayentered the Walmart store around 5:30 p.m., fired shots at an ammunition display case and removed some ammunition.
Two shoppers in the store were legally carrying firearms and heard the shots. The armed civilians followed him to the parking lot where he shot a man while attempting to take his car.
Day approached a second car, and when the driver backed away, one of the armed citizens shot him. After shooting Day, the civilian immediately retrieved his first aid kit from his car and rendered aid to the victim of the attempted carjacking until help arrived.
"He is a hero. This (suspect) could have taken out more people, wounded or killed," witness Brian Adams said. "(The suspect) hijacks a car apparently to get here, then hijacks another car. If this customer hadn't done what he did.... Yeah, he's a hero."
Witness to Tumwater Walmart shooting says bystander that shot and killed suspect is a hero.- Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) June 18, 2018
Says that man also rendered aid to victim that was shot. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/Jud3YCtV7a
The victim was later airlifted to Harborview. He remains listed in critical condition.
"All of a sudden, you hear this pop or a crash sound. About 15 to 20 seconds, maybe even later, another sound exactly the same," witness John Gerasimczyk said. "I saw everyone else started to exit the area. Some people were moving more slowly, they were still kinda confused what was going on, so I just started shouting, 'go, go, go!'"
More: Parkland survivor celebrate shrapnel-free face, meets hero with fellow student-survivor friends
Investigators say the vehicle stolen during the earlier carjacking was recovered in the Walmart parking lot.
Investigators say Day has a history of drug and weapons crimes and believe he was high and suffering from mental health issues Sunday.
Police are not looking for any other suspects.
Protests on Monday continued to grow in San Diego and around the country over the Trump administration’s policy to separate migrant children from their parents.
There is a new kid in town. Millie the goat arrived at the Helen Woodward Woodward Animal Center on Monday.
Imagine riding a bike across the country. Now, imagine riding a bike across the US blind. A group of cyclists left Oceanside on Saturday and will be riding their way on bike to Maryland.
Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic elected officials toured a San Diego-area immigration-detention facility housing migrant children Monday, as the rhetoric over the policy of separating children from parents crossing the border illegally continued to escalate.
Have you ever had one of those days at work, when you just feel like you're flying high? In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's at SeaWorld San Diego to meet the man who lights up the night in the theme park's Cirque Electrique.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom Saturday night and San Diego Police suspect foul play. The victim has been identified as 21 year-old Jossie Marilyn Ruiz Lopez, of San Diego. Her death is believed to be a homicide.
An immigrant who once bundled ink-fresh newspapers at a newspaper printing press took control of the San Diego Union-Tribune Sunday, and promised in a letter to readers to fight fake news as if it were cancer.
With the first day of summer just a couple of days away, it's time to start thinking about what you'll pack in your beach bag and what you'll hang in your closet.