Fran Drescher Says 'Nanny' Revival Could Be 'Really Good' After Teasing Big Announcement (Exclusive)

Protests on Monday continued to grow in San Diego and around the country over the Trump administration’s policy to separate migrant children from their parents.
There is a new kid in town. Millie the goat arrived at the Helen Woodward Woodward Animal Center on Monday.
Imagine riding a bike across the country. Now, imagine riding a bike across the US blind. A group of cyclists left Oceanside on Saturday and will be riding their way on bike to Maryland.
Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic elected officials toured a San Diego-area immigration-detention facility housing migrant children Monday, as the rhetoric over the policy of separating children from parents crossing the border illegally continued to escalate.
Have you ever had one of those days at work, when you just feel like you're flying high? In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's at SeaWorld San Diego to meet the man who lights up the night in the theme park's Cirque Electrique.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom Saturday night and San Diego Police suspect foul play. The victim has been identified as 21 year-old Jossie Marilyn Ruiz Lopez, of San Diego. Her death is believed to be a homicide.
An immigrant who once bundled ink-fresh newspapers at a newspaper printing press took control of the San Diego Union-Tribune Sunday, and promised in a letter to readers to fight fake news as if it were cancer.
With the first day of summer just a couple of days away, it's time to start thinking about what you'll pack in your beach bag and what you'll hang in your closet.