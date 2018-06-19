Fran Drescher Says &#039;Nanny&#039; Revival Could Be &#039;Real - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fran Drescher Says 'Nanny' Revival Could Be 'Really Good' After Teasing Big Announcement (Exclusive)

Updated: Jun 18, 2018 11:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.