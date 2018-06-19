Tommy Lee Claims He Paid $130,000 For Brandon's Rehab Following Son's Threatening Post

It doesn’t look think things are getting better between Tommy Lee and his son, Brandon Lee.
On Monday night, the 55-year-old rocker took to Instagram once again to call out his oldest child after Brandon, 22, insisted in a social media post earlier that day that they stop airing out their grievances on social media. "If you want to bad mouth me, do it to my face," Brandon declared in a lengthy post. "You post something for the world to see, saying I'm a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect? Seriously, who's the fkn adult here? How would you even know if I'm a bad kid, you're not even around enough to know what kind of person I am."
The message came after Brandon -- who allegedly assaulted Tommy back in March -- shared a video of his seemingly unconscious dad on social media, which appeared to be in response to Tommy's Instagram rant on Father's Day about the lack of respect he receives from his son.
The feud continued when Tommy started listing all of the money he's allegedly spent on Brandon. “Rehab for son: $130,000, Party for son’s 21st birthday last year: $40,000,” he wrote. “Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses ‘alcoholism’ as scapegoat: $10,000, Son acting like a victim on social media on father’s day: Priceless.”
The Motley Crue drummer concluded the post, writing: “I’m out [mic] drop!”
As for Pamela Anderson, Tommy's ex-wife and Brandon's mother, she's still siding with her son.
“Pamela stands by Brandon’s reaction to his father's post,” a source tells ET. “She believes Brandon has the right to protect himself and the family. In Pam's eyes, while Brandon is Tommy's biological son, that doesn't make Tommy a real father.”
Earlier this month, Anderson opened up to ET’s Nischelle Turner about the alleged assault and feud.
"It's between them. I wish the best for everybody, but, you know, we’re all growing and learning and this is part of it,” the 50-year-old actress said at the time. “It’s too bad, but like I said, it’s the past."
For more from the feud, watch the clip below:
