Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Make Ireland Visit in July

It’s going to be a busy summer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be visiting Dublin, Ireland, on July 11 and 12, Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday.

The newlyweds visited Northern Ireland earlier this year, and will now be traveling to the capital city at the request of Her Majesty’s Government.

“They are looking forward to learning more about Ireland’s history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country’s future,” the Palace said in a statement.

This visit comes before the couple’s fall Royal Tour of the Oceania region, which was announced earlier this month.

"Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments," Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time. "The Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office."

The announcement of the Ireland visit comes after Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, appeared on Monday’s Good Morning Britain in his first TV interview. Kensington Palace declined to comment on the interview.

Interviewer Piers Morgan exclusively revealed to ET’s Nischelle Turner that Thomas was paid for his live appearance.

"Well, it was a small amount of money, a few thousand pounds," Morgan said. "He was offered stratospherically lots more money by different media organizations. He could've made a lot more money doing what he wanted to do."

"It wasn't about money for him, you can tell that," he added. "The real motivation was setting the record straight, having his say."

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Piers Morgan Says Meghan Markle's Dad Was Paid for First TV Interview (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle's Latest Look Is Almost Identical to Princess Diana's Outfit in 1986

Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Says He Expects His Daughter to Have a Child With Prince Harry 'Soon'