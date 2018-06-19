'Black Panther' Star Gives Waffle House Hero His MTV Movie Award

By the time Kareem Nelson was 37, he was paralyzed from the waist down and had spent four years in prison — but it took another brush with death for him to turn his life around.
Rapper XXXTentacion talked about dying a "tragic death" in an eerily prophetic Instagram video posted before he was gunned down in Florida Monday.
A star of the smash hit superhero film "Black Panther" honored a real-life hero by giving him the trophy he'd only just won at Monday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards.
A U.S. Army serviceman from North Carolina surprised his girlfriend with a proposal following his deployment.
A seven-time "Jeoardy!" winner has pleaded guilty to hacking the emails of students, administrators and professors at the small Michigan university where she taught history.
Twenty-year-old rapper XXXTentacion was shot to death Monday in South Florida as he sat in his BMW, according to reports.
A frantic mom found her 17-month-old floating unconscious in their backyard swimming pool in Texas in a horrifying moment captured on video.
A 22-year-old British man plunged a knife into his own chest, thinking he was wearing a stab-proof vest, police said. He later died at a nearby hospital.
A great-grandfather had the chance to meet the newest member of the family days before his death, thanks to kind hospital staff.