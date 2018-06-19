Slip & Slide through summer at Aquatica

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Aquatica San Diego is open and ready for you to make a splash! With all new entertainment elements during afternoon celebrations for Fiesta Aquatica and brand new opportunities for flamingo encounters with the whole family, there is something for everyone to enjoy. News 8’s Ashley Jacobs decided to be a thrill seeker and rode Tassie’s Twister live on the air as Chopper 8 caught the fun from above and she had a selfie cam in hand.

