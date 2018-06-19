Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate First Month of Marriage by Attending the Royal Ascot: Pics

It’s been exactly one month since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, and she’s still looking lovely in white!

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Royal Ascot with Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Meghan, 36, sported a long-sleeve collared white Givenchy dress with a black belt, making this the third time she's worn the designer in the past month, including her iconic wedding gown. The new Duchess paired the look with a matching black-and-white Philip Treacy hat, while Harry, 33, looked dapper in a top hat and bright blue tie. The happy couple waved at the crowds as they passed by in a carriage.

Queen Elizabeth II, 92, also looked cheerful in a bright canary yellow outfit and matching hat that included a sky blue flower on the brim.

The appearance comes just one day after Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, gave his first televised interview on Good Morning Britain, and spoke on a variety of topics, including missing the royal wedding, Harry’s apparent political views, and the possibility of his daughter having kids soon.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the interview, and it was widely reported that the royal family was not made aware of the interview in advance.

Despite this, Meghan, Harry, and Queen Elizabeth were all smiles at the event on Tuesday.

