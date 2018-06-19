Hungry Bear Helps Itself to Food After Breaking Into Couple's California Home

An all-you-can-eat restaurant in China has shut its doors after customers ate too much food, driving the establishment into $80,000 worth of debt.
Though it’s been two years since Rory Feek’s wife Joey lost her battle with cervical cancer, the country music star says he is still as devoted to his singing and life partner.
Heartbreaking audio believed to have come from the southern border seems to capture the moment immigrant children are separated from their parents as part of an increasingly criticized Trump administration policy.
A California couple was stunned to find they had been the victims of breaking and entering — by a bear.
As the latest installments of the docu-series "The Staircase" hit Netflix this month, true crime aficionados have again floated the theory that an owl may have caused the death of Kathleen Peterson.
By the time Kareem Nelson was 37, he was paralyzed from the waist down and had spent four years in prison — but it took another brush with death for him to turn his life around.
Rapper XXXTentacion talked about dying a "tragic death" in an eerily prophetic Instagram video posted before he was gunned down in Florida Monday.
A star of the smash hit superhero film "Black Panther" honored a real-life hero by giving him the trophy he'd only just won at Monday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards.
A U.S. Army serviceman from North Carolina surprised his girlfriend with a proposal following his deployment.
A seven-time "Jeoardy!" winner has pleaded guilty to hacking the emails of students, administrators and professors at the small Michigan university where she taught history.