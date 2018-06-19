Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship With Thomas Markle Is 'Fractured' (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were just as surprised as everyone when her father, Thomas Markle, decided to do his first TV interview on Monday, a royal source tells ET.

During the in-depth live interview with Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid via satellite, Thomas opened up about a variety of topics, including his daughter’s romance with Prince Harry, him staging paparazzi photos and when the royal couple may start a family.

The source tells ET that Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, definitely didn't know Thomas would be making an appearance on British television.

"It came as a surprise. They were not given advanced warning," the source says. "They understand he has been harassed by the paparazzi 24/7 but it’s hard for them to accept his apology when he’s again taking cash."

"Meghan loves her father deeply and Harry and Meghan have tried to offer him support and guidance adjusting to the media attention," the source adds. "But the relationship is fractured and it will be interesting to see where they go from here."

ET spoke to Morgan on Monday, who confirmed that Thomas was indeed paid for the interview -- but stressed that Meghan's father was more interested in telling his side of the story than making money.

"Well, it was a small amount of money, a few thousand pounds," Morgan said. "He was offered stratospherically lots more money by different media organizations. He could've made a lot more money doing what he wanted to do."

"It wasn't about money for him, you can tell that," he added. "The real motivation was setting the record straight, having his say."

Morgan also said Thomas very much approved of Harry.

"He was very keen in the interview to be very praiseworthy of Harry," he said. "He said, 'I like him, he's a gentleman and he protects Meghan, and I really value that.'"

During Thomas' television interview on Monday, he also said he approved of Prince Charles, who ended up walking Meghan down the aisle at her wedding after Thomas was not able to due to health reasons.

“I was honored. I can’t think of a better replacement than someone like Prince Charles,” he said. “He looked very handsome and my daughter looked beautiful with him. I was jealous. I wish I had been there. I wish it’d been me, but thank god he was there and thank him for that.”

But he also expressed some regret.

“The unfortunate thing for me now is that I’m a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle," he admitted during an emotional moment. "That really upsets me somewhat.”

Here's more of Thomas' TV appearance:

