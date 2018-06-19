Meghan Markle Can't Stop Wearing White Givenchy Dresses -- See Her Latest Chic Look!

Meghan Markle can't get enough of Givenchy!

The Duchess of Sussex made her Royal Ascot debut with her husband, Prince Harry, on Tuesday, stepping out to the annual horse race on their one month anniversary in another white creation by the French fashion house.

The former Suits star looked lovely in a collared Givenchy dress with a black belt, pairing the flowly piece with a black-and-white hat by Philip Treacy, who has also become a fashion favorite for the newlywed. Markle completed the look with black pumps, pulling her hair into a classy, low bun to show off her dainty earrings.

This marks the third time the 36-year-old royal has worn white Givenchy in the past month. The now-iconic, $200,000 wedding gown she wore on May 19 was custom-created by the design house. In an interview with Paris Match, artistic director Clare Waight Keller reveled that Markle had eight fittings ahead of the nuptials to get the look just right.

The Los Angeles native also wore white Givenchy while accompanying Queen Elizabeth II for three royal engagements in Cheshire, England, on June 14. She accessorized the chic dress with a black belt, heels, a clutch and new pearl-and-diamond earrings she received as a gift from Her Majesty ahead of their outing.

Hear more on Markle's evolving fashion in the video below.

