Khloe Kardashian Slams Critics Who Claim She's Fad Dieting After Pregnancy

Cal Fire responded to a call just before 7:30 Tuesday morning reporting the death of a child in Descanso.
County officials say it will create jobs and provide much needed services, but opponents of a new county welfare and probation office say it's all wrong for their community.
Protests on Monday continued to grow in San Diego and around the country over the Trump administration’s policy to separate migrant children from their parents.
Above average temperatures return to the county as high pressure strengthens south of our region. Marine layer will become very suppressed under the high pressure, but may not be completely dissipated.
There is a new kid in town. Millie the goat arrived at the Helen Woodward Woodward Animal Center on Monday.
Imagine riding a bike across the country. Now, imagine riding a bike across the US blind. A group of cyclists left Oceanside on Saturday and will be riding their way on bike to Maryland.
Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic elected officials toured a San Diego-area immigration-detention facility housing migrant children Monday, as the rhetoric over the policy of separating children from parents crossing the border illegally continued to escalate.