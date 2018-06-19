President Trump delivers remarks to independent business leaders

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks to the Federation of Independent Businesses marking their 75th anniversary. USA Today will provide a live stream of the remarks scheduled to take place at 12:25pm on Tuesday.
The remarks are scheduled to take place amid growing tension over the change in Trump administration policy choosing to prosecute those who cross the border illegally. Families with minors who choose to enter the United States illegally have found that this 'zero tolerance' policy leads to a separation of the adults and children in detention facilities while the adults are prosecuted. Critics have been vocal about their opposition to the policy.
Cal Fire responded to a call just before 7:30 Tuesday morning reporting the death of a child in Descanso.
County officials say it will create jobs and provide much needed services, but opponents of a new county welfare and probation office say it's all wrong for their community.
Protests on Monday continued to grow in San Diego and around the country over the Trump administration’s policy to separate migrant children from their parents.
Above average temperatures return to the county as high pressure strengthens south of our region. Marine layer will become very suppressed under the high pressure, but may not be completely dissipated.
There is a new kid in town. Millie the goat arrived at the Helen Woodward Woodward Animal Center on Monday.
Imagine riding a bike across the country. Now, imagine riding a bike across the US blind. A group of cyclists left Oceanside on Saturday and will be riding their way on bike to Maryland.
Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic elected officials toured a San Diego-area immigration-detention facility housing migrant children Monday, as the rhetoric over the policy of separating children from parents crossing the border illegally continued to escalate.