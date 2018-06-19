Small child dead in Descanso - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Small child dead in Descanso

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Cal Fire responded to a call just before 7:30 Tuesday morning to reports of an unresponsive child in Descanso.

The child was transported to Children's Hospital before being pronounced deceased.

Authorities said the child was one year old.

Homicide detectives have been notified because the child was so small.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

