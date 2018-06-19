American flags must be '100 percent' made in the USA: proposed bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A bill reintroduced in Congress would require the federal government to buy flags made in the U.S. only with American-made materials.
Titled the "All-American Flag Act," U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown introduced the legislation on Flag Day to commemorate the flag and its symbolism. Current law requires current flags to be made with at least 50 percent American-sourced materials.
If the bill passes Congress and eventually be signed by President Donald Trump, the government purchased flags would be made with 100 percent American materials.
The Ohio Democrat says American tax dollars should be spent on products created at home.
“American tax dollars should go to American-made products that support American jobs, especially when the product is a symbol of our nation,” Brown said in a news release. “By purchasing all-American flags, we honor our country while also supporting American manufacturers.”
This isn't the first time the "All-American Flag Act" has been introduced. Similar bills passed the U.S. Senate in 2011 and 2014 but never were considered in the U.S. House of Representatives. Efforts in the House stalled as well.
In Florida, Gov. Rick Scott signed a state version of the flag act, requiring state government bought flags to be made with American materials.
