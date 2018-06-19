'Killing Eve,' 'The Americans' Top 2018 TCA Awards Nominations

By Philiana Ng, ET Online
The nominees for the 2018 TCA Awards are here!
Killing Eve and The Americans lead the 34th annual awards show with five and four nominations respectively, the Television Critics Association (TCA) announced Tuesday. Atlanta, The Good Place, The Handmaid's Tale, Barry and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follow with three nominations each.
Vying for the top prize, Program of the Year, are last year's winner The Handmaid's Tale, This Is Us, Atlanta, The Americans, The Good Place and Killing Eve. Meanwhile, Atlanta -- the 2017 Outstanding Achievement in Comedy winner -- will compete in the category against Barry, GLOW, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and One Day at a Time. On the drama side, The Americans, The Crown, The Good Fight, Killing Eve and This Is Us will give last year's Outstanding Achievement in Drama victor The Handmaid's Tale a run for its money.
The TCA Awards celebrate the top series, producers and performances of the 2017-18 television season, as selected by the media organization’s membership of over 200 professional television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada.
Robin Thede, host of BET's late-night show The Rundown With Robin Thede, will serve as host at the exclusive event on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where winners will be announced. Honorees for the Career Achievement and Heritage Award will be announced at a later date.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC America
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve – BBC America
Matthew Rhys, The Americans – FX
Keri Russell, The Americans – FX
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – The CW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
Ted Danson, The Good Place – NBC
Donald Glover, Atlanta – FX (2017 Winner in Category)
Bill Hader, Barry – HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – CNN
60 Minutes – CBS
Blue Planet 2 – BBC America
The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC
The Vietnam War – PBS
Wild Wild Country – Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Great British Baking Show – PBS
Nailed It! – Netflix
Project Runway – Lifetime
Queer Eye – Netflix
RuPaul's Drag Race – VH1
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS Kids
Elena of Avalor – Disney Channel
Muppet Babies – Disney Junior
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Sesame Street – HBO
Sofia the First – Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee – TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live – ABC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO
Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – CBS
Saturday Night Live – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Alias Grace – Netflix
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX
Howards End – Starz
Patrick Melrose – Showtime
The Tale – HBO
Twin Peaks: The Return – Showtime
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Barry – HBO
Counterpart – Starz
GLOW – Netflix
Killing Eve – BBC America
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
Mindhunter – Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
The Americans – FX
The Crown – Netflix
The Good Fight – CBS All Access
The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)
Killing Eve – BBC America
This Is Us – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Atlanta – FX (2017 Winner in Category)
Barry – HBO
GLOW – Netflix
The Good Place – NBC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
One Day at a Time – Netflix
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
The Americans – FX
Atlanta – FX
The Good Place – NBC
The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)
Killing Eve – BBC America
This Is Us – NBC
RELATED CONTENT:
Emmys 2018: The Standout Performances on TV
Summer TV Preview: 26 of the Best New and Returning Series to Watch!
Holland Taylor Gushes Over Girlfriend Sarah Paulson After Her TCA Awards Win -- See the Sweet Tweet!