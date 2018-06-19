Pamela Anderson Talks 'Non-Existent or Toxic Parent' Amid Feud Between Ex Tommy Lee and Son Brandon

Looks like Pamela Anderson had her recent family drama in mind during Father's Day.

Pamela's ex-husband, Tommy Lee, and their 22-year-old son, Brandon, have been publicly feuding on social media, which started up again on Sunday after Tommy Instagrammed that his sons -- including 20-year-old Dylan -- didn’t appreciate the “value of things,” and that Anderson was partly at fault for “enabling bad behavior.”

Brandon, who allegedly assaulted Lee back in March, responded with an Instagram post threatening to put 55-year-old Tommy “right back to f**kin sleep," then shared a video showing the 55-year-old rocker seemingly unconscious.

But in a telling Instagram comment on The National Domestic Violence Hotline's Instagram post reading "Happy Father's Day" on Sunday, Pamela showed her support for children dealing with "a non existent or toxic parent."

"I feel for all the children today who have suffered a non existent or toxic parent...," the 50-year-old actress wrote. "Stay strong -- you can create your own family and holidays like these can be painful and confusing -- it can stir up painful memories or feelings of abandonment -- Je pense à toi [I think of you]."

On Monday, a source told ET that the former Baywatch star is supportive of Brandon when it comes to his feud with his dad.

“Pamela stands by Brandon’s reaction to his father's post,” the source said. “She believes Brandon has the right to protect himself and the family. In Pam's eyes, while Brandon is Tommy's biological son, that doesn't make Tommy a real father.”

“Being there for all the years the kids were growing would make him their real father,” the source continued. “Being supportive and kind and getting help would mean the world to his boys. This is a family in crisis and Tommy needs to make a change.”

Meanwhile, it appears Brandon and Tommy's feud isn't ending anytime soon. On Monday, Brandon wrote another lengthy Instagram post declaring, "If you want to bad mouth me, do it to my face." Tommy fired back, listing all of the money he's allegedly spent on Brandon.

“Rehab for son: $130,000, Party for son’s 21st birthday last year: $40,000,” the Motley Crue drummer wrote. “Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses ‘alcoholism’ as scapegoat: $10,000, Son acting like a victim on social media on father’s day: Priceless.”

ET spoke to Pamela earlier this month, when she opened up about the family drama.

"They’re both adults. Maybe Brandon more so," she said of the situation with a laugh. "Sorry."

"It's between them," Pamela continued. "I wish the best for everybody, but, you know, we’re all growing and learning and this is part of it... It’s too bad, but like I said, it’s the past."

