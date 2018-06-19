Pamela Anderson Talks 'Non-Existent or Toxic Parent' Amid Feud Between Ex Tommy Lee and Son Brandon

School's out for the summer and parents are looking for things to do with the kids. A trip to the movie theater provides hours of entertainment, is air-conditioned, and, at Regal Cinemas this summer, won't break the bank.
A recent San Carlos high school graduate is "stuck at prom" - but it could fetch her quite a prize. 18-year-old Anne Pacheco-Timmerman created her prom dress entirely out of duct tape and now she needs your help to win a $10,000 scholarship.
Starting this week kids can get free healthy summer lunches at locations all around San Diego thanks to the San Diego Unified School District and the City of San Diego. Plus, a kickoff BBQ event on Wednesday – and additional BBQ events throughout the summer - will treat kids and parents to a tasty meal and other festivities.
Starting this week kids can get free healthy summer lunches at locations all around San Diego thanks to the San Diego Unified School District and the City of San Diego. Plus, a kickoff BBQ event on Wednesday – and additional BBQ events throughout the summer - will treat kids and parents to a tasty meal and other festivities.
A change is in store for San Diego Comic-Con this year, but it could have a bigger impact on the non-fans heading to the Convention Center. For the first time in local Comic-Con history, part of a major roadway is shutting down to accommodate the crowds.
County officials say it will create jobs and provide much needed services, but opponents of a new county welfare and probation office say it's all wrong for their community.
Cal Fire responded to a call just before 7:30 Tuesday morning reporting the death of a child in Descanso.
Protests on Monday continued to grow in San Diego and around the country over the Trump administration’s policy to separate migrant children from their parents.
Above average temperatures return to the county as high pressure strengthens south of our region. Marine layer will become very suppressed under the high pressure, but may not be completely dissipated.