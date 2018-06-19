Parts of Harbor Drive to close for San Diego Comic-Con - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Parts of Harbor Drive to close for San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A change is in store for San Diego Comic-Con this year, but it could have a bigger impact on the non-fans heading to the Convention Center.

For the first time in local Comic-Con history, part of a major roadway is shutting down to accommodate the crowds.

News 8's Steve Price reports from Downtown San Diego with details on the closures on Harbor Drive.

See below for more on changes for traffic and attendees this year:

