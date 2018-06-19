Free healthy lunches offered to San Diego kids and teens all summer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Starting this week kids can get free healthy summer lunches at locations all around San Diego thanks to the San Diego Unified School District and the City of San Diego. Plus, a kickoff BBQ event on Wednesday – and additional BBQ events throughout the summer - will treat kids and parents to a tasty meal and other festivities.

Locations serving meals this summer include parks, rec centers and schools. Now through Aug. 17, kids and teens under the age of 18 do not need to enroll or bring ID, but can "just show up" to any of the 58 Summer Fun Café serving sites on weekdays, according to the City of San Diego.

During the school year, students in need receive free or reduced-price meals; and the city and SDUSD want to make sure students continue being fed when the school year ends. In order to help kids enjoy a fun and carefree summer, they operate these serving locations so children will not have to worry where their next meal will come from.

The kickoff event on Wednesday will be held at Skyline Hills Park & Rec in Central San Diego from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. It will include activities like a bouncy house, fitness camp, a circus performance and the chance to shoot hoops on the basketball court with the San Diego Kings. The midweek BBQ will also include a community resource fair for the entirety of the event with free health screenings, fresh produce to take home and sign-ups for programs like CalFresh and Home Start.

Join us on Wed. June 20 for the Summer Fun Café at Skyline Hills Park, 8285 Skyline Dr. from 10:30am-2pm. Fun, Food & find out about CalFresh. A rep will be on site. Call 211 or visit https://t.co/jRVZjMlRy3 to apply! pic.twitter.com/6cufUMDY7d — SD HHSA (@SDCountyHHSA) June 15, 2018

Lunch at the kickoff event is slated for 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. with burgers, veggie burgers, hot dogs and side dishes to be served to attendees.

The summer meal program is funded through the United State Department of Agriculture and operated by the San Diego Unified School District.

Click here to find serving sites for the free healthy lunches, see the menu for each day and find the date of additional BBQ events.

To find locations you can also text the word "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877 or call 211.

See below for information on the Summer Fun Café kickoff event

in English and Spanish: