Regal Cinemas offering $1 admission to family movies this summer

School's out for the summer and parents are looking for things to do with the kids. A trip to the movie theater provides hours of entertainment, is air-conditioned, and, at Regal Cinemas this summer, won't break the bank.

The family-favorite Summer Movie Express program is back for 2018, showing G and PG-rated movies at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through August 8 at participating locations. A portion of the proceeds benefit The Will Rogers Institute.

Some of the movies featured this year include:

Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Curious George

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Ferdinand

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Ice Age: Collision Course

Iron Giant

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Sing

Storks

The LEGO Movie

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

The Peanuts Movie

The Secret Life of Pets

There are six participating Regal Cinemas locations in the San Diego area. Click here to see the full list of locations and movies.