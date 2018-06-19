Regal Cinemas offering $1 admission to family movies this summer

School's out for the summer and parents are looking for things to do with the kids. A trip to the movie theater provides hours of entertainment, is air-conditioned, and, at Regal Cinemas this summer, won't break the bank.
The family-favorite Summer Movie Express program is back for 2018, showing G and PG-rated movies at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through August 8 at participating locations. A portion of the proceeds benefit The Will Rogers Institute.
Some of the movies featured this year include:
Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Alvin and the Chipmunks
Curious George
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Ferdinand
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Ice Age: Collision Course
Iron Giant
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Sing
Storks
The LEGO Movie
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
The Peanuts Movie
The Secret Life of Pets
$1 movies. All summer long! Storks and Mr. Peabody & Sherman are playing in this week's Regal Summer Movie Express! https://t.co/oEvjYLo3bP pic.twitter.com/Q0MaWiP2Mk— Regal Cinemas (@RegalMovies) June 19, 2018
There are six participating Regal Cinemas locations in the San Diego area. Click here to see the full list of locations and movies.
A change is in store for San Diego Comic-Con this year, but it could have a bigger impact on the non-fans heading to the Convention Center.
School's out for the summer and parents are looking for things to do with the kids. A trip to the movie theater provides hours of entertainment, is air-conditioned, and, at Regal Cinemas this summer, won't break the bank.
James Corden returns to the London streets for a Crosswalk the Musical showcasing some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most memorable compositions, including "Evita," "Phantom of the Opera," "Cats" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."
'Eating Animals' producer Natalie Portman was friends with Jared Kushner in college. The operative word there is 'was.'
Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Florida's Broward County, the Broward Sheriff's Department confirmed.
Fans are still buzzing about this weekend's Denver Comic Con, which featured dozens of stars from movie, television, comic book and video game culture. However, one photo in particular from Denver Comic Con is delighting the internet most of all.
'Eating Animals' producer Natalie Portman was friends with Jared Kushner in college. The operative word there is 'was.'
Anthony Scaramucci and Michael Avenatti have, if you can believe it, different predictions for how and when Donald Trump's presidency will end.
'Superfly' star Michael K. Williams remembers taking Anthony Bourdain into the projects in Flatbush for an episode of 'No Reservations.'
The host of 'Hardball with Chris Matthews' says the man elected to run the free world is disbanding it.
Got an embarrassing photo or video from a local or school theater production? Tony Awards co-hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles have launched #TonyDreaming as your chance to be seen on this year's awards show!
Got an embarrassing photo or video from a local or school theater production? Tony Awards co-hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles have launched #TonyDreaming as your chance to be seen on this year's awards show!
President Bill Clinton watched back his recent TV interview and the backlash that ensued following the first leg of his book tour with James Patterson for 'The President is Missing.'
The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.