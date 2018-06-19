Roughly 30 percent of moderate-income households can't afford rent in San Diego

A Serra Mesa man who says people look "unhappy" when they drive to work decided to do something about it - for three decades.
Swimming robots, including giant robotic manta rays and sharks, are taking center tank at the Consumer Electronics Show Asia in Shanghai.
A change is in store for San Diego Comic-Con this year, but it could have a bigger impact on the non-fans heading to the Convention Center.
The San Diego Unified Education Board will vote on a controversial real estate deal for a former school site in Scripps Ranch.
Sentencing was held Tuesday for a man for his part in the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl from in front of her Encinitas home. Christopher White pleaded guilty to being an accessory to kidnapping.
The city of San Diego has taken steps to address the housing shortage, though "it may take some time to start seeing results," according to a city report released Tuesday.
A heavy metal singer convicted in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his estranged wife has reunited with his Grammy-nominated band and performed with the group in San Diego over the weekend.
The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved a development agreement that will transfer more than $2.1 million to the San Diego Unified Port District for the development of a park and parking structure along the downtown waterfront.
San Diego County agriculture values rose 1.6 percent to more than $1.77 billion last year, according to the county's recently released 2017 Crop Report.