Man sentenced to time served for trying to grab Encinitas girl

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Sentencing was held Tuesday for a man for his part in the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl from in front of her Encinitas home. Christopher White pleaded guilty to being an accessory to kidnapping.

28-year-old White received three years' probation with credit for time served while White's roommate is serving a seven-year sentence for the actual attack.

Investigators say White was waiting in his truck while his friend and roommate 28-year-old Jeremiah Owens violently attacked the 15-year-old as she waxed her surfboard in front of a neighbor's house.

The victim was able to fight off the attack and run inside for safety.

RELATED: Encinitas: Teenage girl escapes would-be kidnappers

Owens and White fled the scene but were later arrested.

Last month, Owens was sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted kidnapping with the intention to rape.

"Yeah it's definitely changed her," the victim's father told News 8 after Owen's sentencing. "Thank god we got her back. Thank god nothing like horrific happened, but the thoughts haunt us. Just a lot of things still haunt us. You don't want this to happen to anybody. [It was] a parent's worst nightmare when we found out about it."

While the family declined to speak after Tuesday's hearing, but they previously talked about wanting the case to come to an end.

"There's definitely a sense of relief just getting it done," said the victim's father. "Something like this slowly tears apart your year with your family."

RELATED COVERAGE