School for Apartments: Vote on controversial project in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The San Diego Unified Education Board will vote on a controversial real estate deal for a former school site in Scripps Ranch.

If approved, the old EB Scripps Elementary School Campus would be developed into luxury apartments, retail and community use. It’s an issue the San Diego Unified School District has been debating for years.

Residents in Scripps Ranch said they do not want a massive development overtaking their neighborhood at the cost of a charter school. If approved, the multimillion dollar project would add housing to Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road. It would be joint occupancy project with Innovations Academy Charter School.

“We are looking forward to having additional revenue to invest in classrooms. Innovations Academy is currently on a site that has always been intended to be temporary,” said Samer Naji, Facilities Communication Supervisor, San Diego Unified.

The district could earn $425,000 from renting out the property per year, but the proposed 300,000 square-foot apartment complex with retail and meeting space, a community garden, 264 units, 476 parking spots has been subject of controversy over the years. Multiple meetings in Scripps Ranch were met with residents sounding off – many not wanting the huge Monarch Development Group project in the community – which could also force out the 17-year farmer’s market. The school district assured residents of multiple great benefits like affordable housing units.

“San Diego is incredibly expensive and projects like this will help retain high quality staff,” said Naji.

The school district has set aside $20 million for a permanent site for Innovations Academy. “I absolutely cannot predict what direction the board will move in. I just know that staff can provide a recommendation and the board will consider it, and they’ll make a decision tonight,” said Naji.

The board is expected to take a vote after 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday.