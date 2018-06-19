Fish with Chips: New underwater drones include robotic shark

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Swimming robots, including giant robotic manta rays and sharks, are taking center tank at the Consumer Electronics Show Asia in Shanghai.

The underwater drones are expected to be a big hit among consumers who can use them to collect scientific data, or even take selfies while diving.

A four-foot shark can mimic real life swimming. It is guided with a joy stick and cameras are in its eyes and mouth to give the operator views in real time. The manufacturer of the shark said it was designed primarily for research and checking for variations in water temperatures, salt, noise magnetic waves.

The manta ray moves like one, but it swims through the water with thrusters.

