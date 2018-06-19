Zevely Zone: San Diego man makes it his job to make you smile - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zevely Zone: San Diego man makes it his job to make you smile

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A Serra Mesa man who says people look "unhappy" when they drive to work decided to do something about it - for three decades.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is at the corner of Glenhaven Street and Sandrock Road where commuters are "honking for Bruce."

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

