Your Stories: Dumpster rental company refuses to pick up full container in Allied Gardens

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Diego man ended up with an eight-ton problem in his driveway for a month. A 20-yard dumpster filled with dirt has been sitting in front of his house because it's too heavy for the company he rented it from to haul it away.

"I know what it took to get it in there, I have no idea how I'm going to get it out," said Beau Weaver.

Weaver admits he's not exactly "Mr. Handy" around the house and says his wife knows this too.

"She actually laughs every time I do something around the house because it turns into something like a predicament," said Weaver.

But this time, Weaver says, he is not to blame

Over Memorial Day Weekend he says he started landscaping his yard with plans to put in turf and a tree. He spent about 10 hours hauling dirt with a bobcat into a 20-yard dumpster.

"It was hot I'll tell ya," he said. "This Memorial Day Weekend was hot."

Once he was done, the company Weaver rented from - Bargain Dumpster Rental - came to pick it up, but it was too heavy because they had sent him the wrong one.

When they told him they had given him the wrong container, Weaver said he was in shock. He said the company offered to bring out the "right" size dumpster, but said it was up to him to get the dirt from the other one into the new one.

"I said 'Hey that's great. Who's gonna pay for the cost of labor to do that? 'I'm happy to do that. You wanna pay $200 bucks for a bobcat and pay me 4-5 hours to get that dirt out of there? I have no problem with that,'" Weaver said. "They said 'Absolutely not. It's your problem.'"

News 8 contacted Bargain Dumpster Rental and an office manager said this situation stems from miscommunication between Weaver and the initial sales representative. She confirmed they offered to send him a new one for free and confirmed they will not cover the cost of transferring the dirt.

"I was super angry," said Weaver. "I'm still super angry about it."

So, for now, the dirt stays. Luckily, his sense of humor does too.

"I got some shovels out back if you guys wanna give me a hand," said Weaver.

