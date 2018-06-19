San Diego City Council declares Tuesday as Rey Mysterio Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Get ready to rumble... in celebration! The City of San Diego has named Tuesday as Rey Mysterio Day.

The world-famous lucha libre wrestler, whose real name is Oscar Gutierrez, was presented with the proclamation for his work in giving back to his community.

The Chula Vista native said he's humbled by the honor and wouldn't be where he is without his fans.

"The fans have catapulted me to this level that I'm at and if I have two years or three years left, I want to keep entertaining for that amount of time that I have left and giving the best to my fans like I always have," said Mysterio.

Mysterio - who has been in the industry for nearly three decades - also says he's still going strong and is eyeing a possible new contract with WWE.

"It wouldn't have been such a successful 28 years in this industry without my family," he said. "But most importantly, the fans."

Back in May, Mysterio visited Our Lady's Elementary School in Barrio Logan and challenged the students to come up with a plan to help end the homeless crisis.