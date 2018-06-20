Immigration Debate: Calls grow louder to end family separation policy

The president of the La Mesa – Spring Valley School District Board on Tuesday faced calls to resign over a post on his personal Facebook page.
On Tuesday night, the voice of the San Diego Padres, Ted Leitner, returned to the radio booth just weeks after a cancer scare.
Throughout the nation Tuesday, the collective protest against the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their families at the border reached fever pitch.
Despite community backlash, on Tuesday the San Diego Unified School District voted 4 to 1 to approve a new 300,000 square-foot housing project in Scripps Ranch that will replace a charter school and provide affordable housing units, a community garden and retail space.
Carlsbad's Ron Capps entered the funny car winner's circle on Friday for the the first time this season. Only being his first win is somewhat of a surprise as Capps had eight wins last season and won the NHRA funny car championship the year before.
Sentencing was held Tuesday for a man for his part in the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl from in front of her Encinitas home. Christopher White pleaded guilty to being an accessory to kidnapping.
A San Diego man ended up with an eight-ton problem in his driveway for a month. A 20-yard dumpster filled with dirt has been sitting in front of his house because it's too heavy for the company he rented it from to haul it away.
A Serra Mesa man who says people look "unhappy" when they drive to work decided to do something about it - for three decades.
Swimming robots, including giant robotic manta rays and sharks, are taking center tank at the Consumer Electronics Show Asia in Shanghai.