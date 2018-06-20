Immigration Debate: Calls grow louder to end family separation policy

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) – Throughout the nation Tuesday, the collective protest against the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their families at the border reached fever pitch.

In San Diego, demonstrators at a Mission Valley overpass cast light on the crisis at the border by illuminating the message: #FamiliesBelongTogether. It served as a preview to a rally and march that is being organized this Saturday at the Civic Center.

On Tuesday, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer via Facebook said:

“As the mayor for the busiest port of entry in the United States, I know firsthand that we need a safe and secure border, but I am against separating parents and children. Families should not be used as a bargaining chip in the fight over how to repair our broken immigration system. The right thing to do is for the administration to rescind this policy now and for Congress to bring forward broader immigration legislation. I am encouraged by recent statements by Rep. McCarthy that Congressional leadership is working on proposals, and I continue to urge Republicans and Democrats to come together to solve our longstanding immigration crisis.”

San Diego Congressman Scott Peters released the following statement:

"Ripping terrified children away from their parents' arms at the border is horrifying and un-American. These children have endured so much already and should not suffer even more at the hands of this Administration's cruel policies. Children are being held hostage to the Trump/Ryan border wall. To be clear, the President could end this right now with the stroke of a pen, but he won't, so Congress must act. I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to support and pass this bill so we can end this injustice. I remind my Republican colleagues that the world is watching us."

Also on Tuesday, the president met with House Republicans on immigration reform. House Republicans are currently considering a compromise immigration bill that would provide billions of dollars in funding for the border wall and reunite families along the border.

The president has yet to endorse an immigration bill.