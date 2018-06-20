SUV pinned by box truck on I-15 at Miramar Way

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - All lanes reopen on Interstate 15 after an SUV was pinned by a box truck, causing the HOV lanes to close in both directions.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound express lanes near Miramar Way.



It's still unclear how this accident happened or if anyone was hurt.

Update: All lanes open on the SB I-15 Express Lanes at Miramar Way. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) June 20, 2018