SUV pinned by box truck on I-15 at Miramar Way

Local authorities have closed rail tracks just north of the San Diego station in Mission Hills to safely investigate a trespasser incident Wednesday.
All lanes reopen on Interstate 15 after an SUV was pinned by a box truck, causing the HOV lanes to close in both directions.
The San Diego City Council's Budget and Government Efficiency Committee will discuss during Wednesday's meeting a permit and fee system for dockless vehicle operators.
Throughout the nation Tuesday, the collective protest against the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their families at the border reached fever pitch.
Above average temperatures return to the county as high pressure strengthens south of our region. Marine layer will become very suppressed under the high pressure, but may not be completely dissipated.
The president of the La Mesa – Spring Valley School District Board on Tuesday faced calls to resign over a post on his personal Facebook page.
On Tuesday night, the voice of the San Diego Padres, Ted Leitner, returned to the radio booth just weeks after a cancer scare.
Despite community backlash, on Tuesday the San Diego Unified School District voted 4 to 1 to approve a new 300,000 square-foot housing project in Scripps Ranch that will replace a charter school and provide affordable housing units, a community garden and retail space.
Carlsbad's Ron Capps entered the funny car winner's circle on Friday for the the first time this season. Only being his first win is somewhat of a surprise as Capps had eight wins last season and won the NHRA funny car championship the year before.