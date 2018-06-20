City Council group to consider permit and fee system for dockless bikes

A picture taken on October 20, 2017 shows Chinese station-free bikes sharing platform OFO Bicycles at the 'Autonomy and the urban mobility' fair in Paris on October 20, 2017. (ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council's Budget and Government Efficiency Committee will discuss during Wednesday's meeting a permit and fee system for dockless vehicle operators.



The permit and fee system would fund further integration of dockless bikes and scooters, which were originally introduced to San Diego in February.



Proceeds would also fund enforcement activities related to safety issues, dockless vehicles blocking the public right of way and "vehicles thrown into trees and bodies of water," according to a city report.

Committee members will be presented information on dockless vehicle permit programs established in other cities across the U.S.



Proposed payment mechanisms include application fees, annual per-bike fees, bike removal fees and performance bond fees.



The discussion is an informational item; no committee action is needed.

