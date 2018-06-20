Coaster service delayed after woman in wheelchair struck

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Coaster train struck a pedestrian Wednesday near San Diego's Mission Hills neighborhood, possibly a woman in a wheelchair, prompting disruptions in commuter service.



San Diego police said the report of a pedestrian being struck by the train near Pacific Highway and West Washington Street came in around 7:30 a.m.



A witness told News 8 that a woman in a wheelchair was trying to cross the train tracks, but her chair got stuck on the rails and she was hit by the train. Police told the station the woman was taken to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest in unknown condition.



Train service was halted in the area, affecting both Coaster and Amtrak lines, but the tracks were cleared and normal operations resumed shortly after 9:30 a.m.

UPDATE: We are expecting tracks at #SanDiego to re-open within the next 15 minutes, following investigation of trespasser incident. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) June 20, 2018