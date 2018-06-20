3.5 earthquake strikes near Coronado - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

3.5 earthquake strikes near Coronado

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Did you feel it? An overnight earthquake shakes parts of the county Wednesday morning. 
     
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook just after 1 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
     
It happened about 20 miles west of Coronado, the USGS said.
     
No word of any damage.

