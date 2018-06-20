World Refugee Day: San Diego nonprofit YOUME Clothing gives back - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

World Refugee Day: San Diego nonprofit YOUME Clothing gives back

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Wednesday is World Refugee Day and you can help local refugees in a variety of way including when you shop.

Creator of YOUME Clothing Lauren Wallis and a participant of their sewing program Nutro Mehad stopped by Morning Extra with more information.

Lauren says there are some simple actions people can take to help local refugees including:

  • Buying products from organizations like YOUME that are creating local jobs and supporting refugees
  • Support local businesses in neighborhoods, like City Heights, where there are a lot of refugee-owned businesses
  • Sign up to tutor kids after school with San Diego Refugee Tutoring
  • Donate to organizations like International Rescue Committee that are directly working with, advocating for and helping refugee families reach self-sufficiency
