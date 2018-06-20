World Refugee Day: San Diego nonprofit YOUME Clothing gives back

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Wednesday is World Refugee Day and you can help local refugees in a variety of way including when you shop.
Creator of YOUME Clothing Lauren Wallis and a participant of their sewing program Nutro Mehad stopped by Morning Extra with more information.
Lauren says there are some simple actions people can take to help local refugees including:
If you thought you'd have to take a really long and really expensive flight across the pond to witness the Scottish highland games, then calm your bagpipes -- you can catch them this weekend, right here in San Diego!
Sweat season is finally here. The summer solstice - the annual moment at which the sun is the highest it ever gets in the sky - occurs Thursday
A commuter train struck and gravely injured a 57- year-old disabled woman Wednesday after her wheelchair apparently got stuck on a stretch of railway near Old Town.
A San Diego City Council committee Wednesday agreed to create a working group to explore the creation of a permit and fee system for companies providing dockless bikes and scooters.
Summer Fun on the 101 is Encinitas’ most epic music festival and is free and open to the whole community!
The City has received a national award for an event celebrating the pioneering use of recycled water to make beer.
Carlsbad's Ron Capps entered the funny car winner's circle on Sunday for the the first time this season. Only being his first win is somewhat of a surprise as Capps had eight wins last season and won the NHRA funny car championship the year before.
The president of the La Mesa – Spring Valley School District Board on Tuesday faced calls to resign over a post on his personal Facebook page.