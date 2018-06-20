The San Diego Scottish Highland Games

(SAN DIEGO) - If you thought you'd have to take a really long and really expensive flight across the pond to witness the Scottish highland games, then calm your bagpipes -- you can catch them this weekend, June 23rd and 24th from 9am to 5pm, right here in San Diego!

That's right, this weekend at Brengle Terrace Park in Vista are the 45th annual San Diego Scottish Highland Games featuring men and women of all ages (and all in kilts) throwing lots of heavy things. Predating the Olympics, the Highland Games feature nine different throwing events, tossing objects like the Braemar stone and murder boots.

To purchase tickets or for more information, click here!

Do you want to be a Scottish land owner? You too can become a Lord or a Lady and help conserve native Scottish forests that have been destroyed by industry and farming over the last decades. Plot sizes range from a single square foot up to 1,000 square feet. For more information on how to purchase your own, click here! ?

Information about those featured in today's segment:

Sean Smith - Encinitas, CA. - 6'5", 280 lbs, 42 Years old, Mira Costa College Instructor - 4th year competing, 2016 Masters World Championships - 2nd Place (Niagara Falls, NY), 2017 Masters World Championships - 5th place (Iceland), 2017 US National Championships 2nd Place

Felicia Baker - Vista, CA. - 5'9", 32 Years old, Property Manager, 6th year competing, 2016 Lightweight Nationals 3rd place, Current world record holder in Women's light weight class for the Heavy Scottish Hammer - 16 lbs.

The sheep really stole the show along with Terry Parrish’s border collie. As the founder of Action K-9 Sports can train you and your dog in the art of sheep herding. Find out more at: www.actionk9sports.com.

David Dailey is our Piping Director, the Piper was Chelsea Joy. For more information, visit: