Summer Fun on the 101: Leucadia's Music Festival

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Summer Fun on the 101 is Encinitas’ most epic music festival and is free and open to the whole community!

It's a musical celebration taking place just a block from Beacon’s Beach in Encinitas at the Leucadia Roadside Park.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs shared the tunes of two bands who will be performing Saturday thanks to Leucadia 101 Main Street Association.

For more information, visit their website.