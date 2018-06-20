Litigator to be nominated by Trump to be U.S. Attorney for southern district of CA

Electronic Benefit Transfer users statewide won't be able to use the service for a 24-hour period between 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday, San Diego County reminded residents Wednesday.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his intention to nominate prominent private litigator Robert S. Brewer Jr. of San Diego to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.
The CityThe City of San Diego has received a national award for an event celebrating the pioneering use of recycled water to make beer.
Sweat season is finally here. The summer solstice - the annual moment at which the sun is the highest it ever gets in the sky - occurs Thursday
If you thought you'd have to take a really long and really expensive flight across the pond to witness the Scottish highland games, then calm your bagpipes -- you can catch them this weekend, right here in San Diego!
A commuter train struck and gravely injured a 57- year-old disabled woman Wednesday after her wheelchair apparently got stuck on a stretch of railway near Old Town.
A San Diego City Council committee Wednesday agreed to create a working group to explore the creation of a permit and fee system for companies providing dockless bikes and scooters.
Summer Fun on the 101 is Encinitas’ most epic music festival and is free and open to the whole community!
Wednesday is World Refugee Day and you can help local refugees in a variety of way including when you shop.
Carlsbad's Ron Capps entered the funny car winner's circle on Sunday for the the first time this season. Only being his first win is somewhat of a surprise as Capps had eight wins last season and won the NHRA funny car championship the year before.