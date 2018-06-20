San Diegans react after Trump halts his administration's policy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diegans react after Trump halts his administration's policy of separating families at border

Posted:
President Donald Trump, center, with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, before signing an executive order to end family separations, during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington President Donald Trump, center, with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, before signing an executive order to end family separations, during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Bowing to pressure from anxious allies, President Donald Trump abruptly reversed himself Wednesday and signed an executive order halting his administration's policy of separating children from their parents when they are detained illegally crossing the U.S. Border.

However, not everyone is applauding the executive order. San Diego activists said they believe it falls short in securing justice for all families who have already been separated. 

It remains unclear exactly how and when the children who are at the El Cajon facility will be reunited with their parents. Despite the president's executive order, an immigration attorney told News 8 the process could take quite some time. 

News 8's Kelly Hessedal and Steve Price report from El Cajon with a look at how San Diegans are reacting. 

