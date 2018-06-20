San Diegans react after Trump halts his administration's policy of separating families at border

The Carmel Mountain Ranch Country Club is closing shop and nearby homeowners are worried about the impact will have on their neighborhood.
There's always one miraculous rescue that stands out in the career of a first-responder. In 1992, the CBS show "Rescue 911" recreated the near-death experience of a man in El Cajon who was shot in the heart with a nail gun.
Thursday morning on your way to work, be on the lookout for volunteers with red shoes in hand. News 8's own Carlo Cecchetto will be out there with AM 760's Mike Slater, accepting donations for Ronald McDonald House San Diego.
Bowing to pressure from anxious allies, President Donald Trump abruptly reversed himself Wednesday and signed an executive order halting his administration's policy of separating children from their parents when they are detained illegally crossing the U.S. Border.
CARLSBAD, Calif. (NEWS 8) -- A former inmate at the Vista Detention Facility says he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor because he was afraid he was going to die in jail. CBS News 8 investigated the man's claim: that he suffered multiple seizures in jail over a period of weeks because he wasn't given the proper epilepsy medication. George Londono filed multiple grievances last year with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, over the court of three months while he was h...
CARLSBAD, Calif. (NEWS 8) -- A former inmate at the Vista Detention Facility says he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor because he was afraid he was going to die in jail. CBS News 8 investigated the man's claim: that he suffered multiple seizures in jail over a period of weeks because he wasn't given the proper epilepsy medication. George Londono filed multiple grievances last year with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, over the court of three months while he was h...
Electronic Benefit Transfer users statewide won't be able to use the service for a 24-hour period between 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday, San Diego County reminded residents Wednesday.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his intention to nominate prominent private litigator Robert S. Brewer Jr. of San Diego to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.
The CityThe City of San Diego has received a national award for an event celebrating the pioneering use of recycled water to make beer.
Sweat season is finally here. The summer solstice - the annual moment at which the sun is the highest it ever gets in the sky - occurs Thursday
If you thought you'd have to take a really long and really expensive flight across the pond to witness the Scottish highland games, then calm your bagpipes -- you can catch them this weekend, right here in San Diego!