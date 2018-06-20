Annual Red Shoe Day fundraiser happening Thursday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Thursday morning on your way to work, be on the lookout for volunteers with red shoes in hand. News 8's own Carlo Cecchetto will be out there with AM 760's Mike Slater, accepting donations for Ronald McDonald House San Diego.
The charity works to help the families of hospitalized children – like Rina Sy.
Rina Sy was fighting for her life 5 years ago, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments for cancer.
"Rina was diagnosed with a really rare form of leukemia and we stayed for about 18 months," said Rina's mother Marianne.
Rina needed a bone marrow transplant and, as it turned out, her little brother Patrick would be the donor.
"Two months into her treatment we found out that Patrick was a perfect match to help her beat cancer, and be that second chance in life," said Marianne.
Today, Rina is a happy 11-year-old with the help of doctors at Rady Children's Hospital and the staff at Ronald McDonald House.
"She's just a normal kid - a normal, happy kid," said Marianne. "And Rina and Patrick are so close. The two of them are bonded for life."
During Rina's 18 months of cancer treatments, her family frequently stayed at Ronald McDonald House - a hotel-like facility across the street from the hospital.
"We were able to stay during the really critical time where Rina really needed us the most," Marianne said.
Families like Rina's benefit from Ronald McDonald House – and San Diegans can in turn support the charity on Red Shoe Day.
"1,500 plus volunteers will be spread throughout San Diego County at 200 different intersections with a big red shoe," said Ronald McDonald House CEO Chuck Day.
Carlo and Mike Slater will be out from 6:30 – 9:30 a.m. with red shoes in hand collecting donations.
The charity's CEO says all the money raised will stay in San Diego to support families who need to be close to their hospitalized children.
"As you can imagine they're undergoing the most financially draining, emotionally draining, and spiritually draining activity in the world - that's caring for a medically fragile child," said Day.
With your help, more families with sick children can have a happy ending.
"The two of them are thriving and doing great and we are just grateful for every single day that we have together," said Marianne.
Click here for more information on Red Shoe Day and if you miss your chance to fill the big red shoes you can still make a donation here.
Gather your family, friends, and co-workers for #RedShoeDay 2018. Join more than 1,500 volunteers throughout San Diego County on June 21 to raise money in support of San Diego's Ronald McDonald House. Register to be a part of the 9th Annual Red Shoe Day https://t.co/ZqOBbjAOmN pic.twitter.com/XCEvWVMe20— RMHC San Diego (@rmhcsandiego) April 2, 2018
The Carmel Mountain Ranch Country Club is closing shop and nearby homeowners are worried about the impact will have on their neighborhood.
There's always one miraculous rescue that stands out in the career of a first-responder. In 1992, the CBS show "Rescue 911" recreated the near-death experience of a man in El Cajon who was shot in the heart with a nail gun.
Thursday morning on your way to work, be on the lookout for volunteers with red shoes in hand. News 8's own Carlo Cecchetto will be out there with AM 760's Mike Slater, accepting donations for Ronald McDonald House San Diego.
Bowing to pressure from anxious allies, President Donald Trump abruptly reversed himself Wednesday and signed an executive order halting his administration's policy of separating children from their parents when they are detained illegally crossing the U.S. Border.
CARLSBAD, Calif. (NEWS 8) -- A former inmate at the Vista Detention Facility says he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor because he was afraid he was going to die in jail. CBS News 8 investigated the man's claim: that he suffered multiple seizures in jail over a period of weeks because he wasn't given the proper epilepsy medication. George Londono filed multiple grievances last year with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, over the court of three months while he was h...
CARLSBAD, Calif. (NEWS 8) -- A former inmate at the Vista Detention Facility says he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor because he was afraid he was going to die in jail. CBS News 8 investigated the man's claim: that he suffered multiple seizures in jail over a period of weeks because he wasn't given the proper epilepsy medication. George Londono filed multiple grievances last year with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, over the court of three months while he was h...
Electronic Benefit Transfer users statewide won't be able to use the service for a 24-hour period between 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday, San Diego County reminded residents Wednesday.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his intention to nominate prominent private litigator Robert S. Brewer Jr. of San Diego to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.
The CityThe City of San Diego has received a national award for an event celebrating the pioneering use of recycled water to make beer.
Sweat season is finally here. The summer solstice - the annual moment at which the sun is the highest it ever gets in the sky - occurs Thursday
If you thought you'd have to take a really long and really expensive flight across the pond to witness the Scottish highland games, then calm your bagpipes -- you can catch them this weekend, right here in San Diego!